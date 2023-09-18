Rajasthan Cosmo Club distributes aid to disabled

Home Cities Chennai

(File Photo: Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Cosmo Club, in collaboration with Madras Anchorage Round Table 100, on Sunday distributed sewing machines, tricycles and wheelchairs to persons with disabilities at the Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women in T Nagar.

The event was marked by the distribution of 28 sewing machines, 12 tricycles, and 6 wheelchairs, all of which were provided in association with the Tamilnadu Udavikkaram Association. The items were distributed to 46 beneficiaries, selected under the guidance of TAP Varadakutti, state president of Udavikkaram Association.

It was organised by Rajesh Bohara, project convener of RCC Magnum and Madras Anchorage Round Table 100. Nithin Vimal, chairman of Madras Anchorage Round Table 100, and Vishal Bhootra, president of RCC Magnum, expressed satisfaction on the success of the initiative. T Deepak Kumar Gupta, state deputy general secretary of Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Association was also present.

