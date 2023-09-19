Steps that click

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A dancer posing mid-air, as the pleats of her sari fan out creating a beautiful silhouette; the details of an expression on a performer’s face; the posture of a male dancer with the sunset as a background — Rishi Raj’s clicks are poetry in motion. The 23-year-old trained Bharatanatyam dancer is taking the Internet by storm with his unique talent to capture, freeze, and set alive the dance movements, all enclosed within the frames.

“Dance photography should capture the essence of motion within its pictures. The intricate postures and fluid movements imbue the images with life and soul. This depth is what initially lured me to become a dance photographer,” says Rishi, reflecting on his entry into the realm of dance photography.

Best of both worlds

Rishi’s realisation of his passion and his journey as a photographer began while he was training students at the Isha Foundation. “On a whim, I approached one of my colleagues and requested that she strike a dance pose for a photograph. Her graceful execution left such an impression on me that I ended up deciding to pursue a career as a dance photographer,” says Rishi. Following this, he decided to pursue photography and joined famous photographer Amar Ramesh.

Rishi Raj, photographer

Another intriguing factor that drew the 23-year-old into embracing photography was his profound admiration for the intricate sculptures adorning temple walls. He recalls that these poses brimmed with life, and that is how the concept of capturing a similar feeling through a frozen frame arose in his head. Rishi inherently possessed a unique perspective when peering through the camera lens. He bought his friend’s camera for clicking pictures while in college, all while juggling a major degree in Bharatanatyam from Kalakshetra. Passing out with flying colours, he always knew that he wanted to combine both his skills together.

Journey to million views

Well, it isn’t right to question how many of you reading this would have stumbled upon an Instagram reel of Rishi’s photographs, all unique with their distinctive dancer models, costumes, make-up, setting, backgrounds, and whatnot. As we were speaking, another one of his videos was on the cusp of reaching a million views, and he just couldn’t stop talking about his creations. “History, art, and nature have always been sources of inspiration for me. Surprisingly, Chennai, as a locale, even though I am not from here, has been a profound wellspring of creativity for capturing remarkable images. The process usually begins with conceiving a concept, which then guides our choices regarding locations, costumes, and jewellery. Fortunately, Chennai’s diverse range of landscapes provides ample opportunities for me to push the boundaries of my photoshoots,” explains Rishi. “Instagram reach has provided me an opportunity to widen my imagination as the responses paved the way for me to experiment more with shoots and contents,” he adds.

Trained in Kathakali, Kalari and Kudiyattam, Rishi has never been to a conventional school. His father, whom he proudly says discovered his passion for the arts at a very young age, sent him to an arts school where he developed his love for dancing and other art forms. His works aren’t merely confined to studios; rather, you can often see him wandering from show to show, capturing the heart of the live performances. His background as a dancer has helped him in precisely capturing movements, as he often gets to know them prior.

Now on his way to elevating his passion for photography to a professional level, Rishi is all set to kickstart his fashion photography course in Mumbai. His is a story of grit and determination, strong enough to let him experiment and merge his passion and expertise all together. Rishi’s works stand out as a reminder that dance like life is a curtain of events, unfolding one by one, each splashed with meaning, grace, and significance. And through this photographer’s lenses, cherished memories and moments of these dancers get written in history.

CHENNAI: A dancer posing mid-air, as the pleats of her sari fan out creating a beautiful silhouette; the details of an expression on a performer’s face; the posture of a male dancer with the sunset as a background — Rishi Raj’s clicks are poetry in motion. The 23-year-old trained Bharatanatyam dancer is taking the Internet by storm with his unique talent to capture, freeze, and set alive the dance movements, all enclosed within the frames. “Dance photography should capture the essence of motion within its pictures. The intricate postures and fluid movements imbue the images with life and soul. This depth is what initially lured me to become a dance photographer,” says Rishi, reflecting on his entry into the realm of dance photography. Best of both worlds Rishi’s realisation of his passion and his journey as a photographer began while he was training students at the Isha Foundation. “On a whim, I approached one of my colleagues and requested that she strike a dance pose for a photograph. Her graceful execution left such an impression on me that I ended up deciding to pursue a career as a dance photographer,” says Rishi. Following this, he decided to pursue photography and joined famous photographer Amar Ramesh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rishi Raj, photographerAnother intriguing factor that drew the 23-year-old into embracing photography was his profound admiration for the intricate sculptures adorning temple walls. He recalls that these poses brimmed with life, and that is how the concept of capturing a similar feeling through a frozen frame arose in his head. Rishi inherently possessed a unique perspective when peering through the camera lens. He bought his friend’s camera for clicking pictures while in college, all while juggling a major degree in Bharatanatyam from Kalakshetra. Passing out with flying colours, he always knew that he wanted to combine both his skills together. Journey to million views Well, it isn’t right to question how many of you reading this would have stumbled upon an Instagram reel of Rishi’s photographs, all unique with their distinctive dancer models, costumes, make-up, setting, backgrounds, and whatnot. As we were speaking, another one of his videos was on the cusp of reaching a million views, and he just couldn’t stop talking about his creations. “History, art, and nature have always been sources of inspiration for me. Surprisingly, Chennai, as a locale, even though I am not from here, has been a profound wellspring of creativity for capturing remarkable images. The process usually begins with conceiving a concept, which then guides our choices regarding locations, costumes, and jewellery. Fortunately, Chennai’s diverse range of landscapes provides ample opportunities for me to push the boundaries of my photoshoots,” explains Rishi. “Instagram reach has provided me an opportunity to widen my imagination as the responses paved the way for me to experiment more with shoots and contents,” he adds. Trained in Kathakali, Kalari and Kudiyattam, Rishi has never been to a conventional school. His father, whom he proudly says discovered his passion for the arts at a very young age, sent him to an arts school where he developed his love for dancing and other art forms. His works aren’t merely confined to studios; rather, you can often see him wandering from show to show, capturing the heart of the live performances. His background as a dancer has helped him in precisely capturing movements, as he often gets to know them prior. Now on his way to elevating his passion for photography to a professional level, Rishi is all set to kickstart his fashion photography course in Mumbai. His is a story of grit and determination, strong enough to let him experiment and merge his passion and expertise all together. Rishi’s works stand out as a reminder that dance like life is a curtain of events, unfolding one by one, each splashed with meaning, grace, and significance. And through this photographer’s lenses, cherished memories and moments of these dancers get written in history.