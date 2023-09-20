Centenary celebration of 'The Father of Diabetology' in India in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of (late) Professor M Viswanathan, his family organised a get-together on Saturday in the city. The event was filled with family members and the country’s renowned medical practitioners. Viswanathan was the first person to dedicate an entire nursing home to diabetics in the early 80s in Chennai. His courage to take risks opened a new road to medical practice in India. The event was organised by Viswanathan’s children Dr Shobhana Ramachandran, Dr V Mohan, Arun Viswanathan, Dr Indira Padmalayam and Dr Vijay Viswanathan and their families.

The evening started with a welcome address by Dr A Ramachandran, chairman and managing director of Dr A Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospitals, and Dr V Mohan, chairman of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. They spoke of the visionary that Viswanathan was. The chief guest of the event, Andrew Boulton, immediate past president of the International Diabetes Federation, released a book comprising his research work written by K Satyabhami. The chief guest said, “He was a rare specimen and a great clinician. He listened to and observed his patients; that was something he tried to teach everyone. And we should all toast the life of the greatest pioneers of diabetes in this country.”

Dr Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist of MV Hospital for Diabetes, also launched an online education series for doctors in India. It will start in October, including remission of diabetes and pre-diabetes. Dr Venkata Ratnam, one of his students shared, “He taught us that whatever you think or you do, there should be some synchronisation of that.” He added, “He used to run a free clinic and would give a surprise visit weekly. There was not much people there to run them. His intention was to serve; that was really great.”

The family members, his colleagues, and students recalled their memories and the power of his dedication to his professional and personal life. They added that he not only taught diabetes but also inspired people to follow in his footsteps. His aim towards serving people was so strong that now, his children and grandchildren are also continuing to be there for people with diabetes, helping them live their average span of life in perfect health.

