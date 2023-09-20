Complex surgery at MIOT in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the 28th week of her pregnancy, 37-year-old Priyadharshini was diagnosed her with Grade IV Placenta Previa with Focal Placenta Accreta by experts at MIOT Hospitals, through an ultrasonogram scan.

Grade 4 Placenta Previa is a condition where the placenta is implanted very low in the uterus, covering the cervix making normal delivery impossible. Placenta Accreta refers to the abnormal attachment of the placenta to the uterine wall, making it difficult to detach during delivery, even making C-section complicated.

During her 33rd week, she faced an episode of heavy bleeding that led to her admission at MIOT Hospitals. The bleeding episodes persisted during the 35th week of pregnancy.

MIOT’s Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Interventional Radiology teams devised a plan to first perform a pinhole procedure to stop the blood loss and then followed by a Lower (uterine) Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS). Priyadharshini was taken to MIOT’s Biplane Cath Lab where two catheters were inserted into her thighs, reaching the blood vessels that supplied nourishment to her uterus.

The obstetrician then incised the uterus and opened up the placenta to deliver the baby. The placenta was also removed. With the bleeding crisis receded, the catheter was gently removed, and the uterus and abdomen were closed.

CHENNAI : In the 28th week of her pregnancy, 37-year-old Priyadharshini was diagnosed her with Grade IV Placenta Previa with Focal Placenta Accreta by experts at MIOT Hospitals, through an ultrasonogram scan. Grade 4 Placenta Previa is a condition where the placenta is implanted very low in the uterus, covering the cervix making normal delivery impossible. Placenta Accreta refers to the abnormal attachment of the placenta to the uterine wall, making it difficult to detach during delivery, even making C-section complicated. During her 33rd week, she faced an episode of heavy bleeding that led to her admission at MIOT Hospitals. The bleeding episodes persisted during the 35th week of pregnancy. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); MIOT’s Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Interventional Radiology teams devised a plan to first perform a pinhole procedure to stop the blood loss and then followed by a Lower (uterine) Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS). Priyadharshini was taken to MIOT’s Biplane Cath Lab where two catheters were inserted into her thighs, reaching the blood vessels that supplied nourishment to her uterus. The obstetrician then incised the uterus and opened up the placenta to deliver the baby. The placenta was also removed. With the bleeding crisis receded, the catheter was gently removed, and the uterus and abdomen were closed.