A board game on pazhamozhis for all

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based toys and games manufacturer Chittam (www.chittam.in) launched their new board game Pa(r)tti Talks’. Designed around Tamil proverbs (pazhamozhi), this unique new game seeks to bring generations together to spread the wisdom and love of Tamil among today’s children. This board game is not only in the Tamil language but is also based on a beloved aspect of Tamil culture.

‘Pa(r)tti Talks’ takes players through the vast and evocative world of Tamil proverbs — as one moves across the board, teams try and guess the pazhamozhi that their teammates are acting or drawing out, or they get together to decipher clues that point to pazhamozhi. For children, this opens up the portal to the world of Tamil proverbs, along with the folk wisdom contained in each one of them.

“The pazhamozhis that our paatis keep using are little capsules full of rich meaning,” says Chittam founder and CEO Charanya Kumar, “And they also evoke the distinct flavour of our culture. Knowing and using these proverbs in casual conversation builds bonds — they are like secret codes that only those ‘on the inside’ know!’”

‘Pa(r)tti Talks’ was launched on their social media platforms on September 18. “This is a one-of-a-kind, quirky way of taking our beloved Tamil language and culture to our children. At a time when children are growing distant from their grandparents, ‘Pa(r)tti Talks’ is an enriching way of bringing generations together!” she says.

The game kit includes a booklet of proverbs and instructions that are in both Tamil and English — the translation and explanation of every pazhamozhi is provided in English, providing a smooth pathway for those who are not as well-versed in the language. This dual-language presentation also enables grandparents and grandkids to comfortably play the game together. They are currently accepting pre-orders and shipping starts from October 1, 2023.

