Chennai Metro feasibility study recommends extension of services till Avadi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has recommended that metro rail services be extended from Koyambedu to Avadi for an elevated stretch of 16.07 km with a tentative 15 stations, at an estimated cost of `6376.18 crore.

It also recommended the extension of services from Siruseri to Kilambakkam via Kelambakkam, for a total length of 23.5 km with tentative 12 elevated stations at an approximate estimated cost of Rs 5458.06 crore. The detailed feasibility reports for recommending the extension of Corridor 5 of Phase II from Koyambedu to Avadi via Thirumangalam, Mogappair and the extension of Corridor 3 from Siruseri to Kelambakkam bus terminus were submitted by CMRL MD M A Siddique to Ramesh Chand Meena, additional chief secretary, special initiatives at the secretariat on Wednesday.

The extension of Phase-II of Corridor 5 from Koyambedu to Avadi was recommended following recent developments such as the IT Park, land availability, and future growth potential in Pattabiram. CMRL is also considering an extension from Avadi to Pattabiram during the detailed project report stage. The total number of stations will be finalised following an extensive alignment study.

Similarly, the extension from Siruseri to Kilambakkam bus terminus could depend on the ridership factor. Metro has suggested dedicated/improved city bus services in that stretch towards Kilambakkam bus terminus. Further study is recommended in the south extension towards Thiruporur, Mahabalipuram via Kelambakkam which has substantial industrial and residential developments post-completion of the Phase 2 project, a release said.

CMRL is also planning to extend the existing airport stretch linking Wimco Nagar and Central stations to Kilambakkam. This project was not included in Phase II as such the state was planning to seek the Centre’s nod after it was cleared by CUMTA. The Rs 61,843 crore Phase II project is yet to be cleared despite being recommended by the Public Investment Board two years ago. The state has been funding the project for the last two years with the hope that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs will clear the project soon.

