Tamil Nadu CM inspects road work in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inspected road works worth Rs 7.14 crore in Velachery, Perungudi, and Alandur. He also instructed Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to hold weekly meetings to oversee road works.

The CM directed officials to expedite Chennai Metro Rail projects while ensuring minimal disruption to the public. In a recent meeting with senior officials at the secretariat, CM Stalin expressed concern over the numerous complaints about damaged roads across the state and the inconvenience caused by underground cable and drinking water works.

Ministers KN Nehru, TM Anbarasan, Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and Mayor R Priya were also present.

