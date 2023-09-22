Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM inspects road work in Chennai

The CM directed officials to expedite Chennai Metro Rail projects while ensuring minimal disruption to the public. 

Published: 22nd September 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inspected road works worth Rs 7.14 crore in Velachery, Perungudi, and Alandur. He also instructed Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to hold weekly meetings to oversee road works.

The CM directed officials to expedite Chennai Metro Rail projects while ensuring minimal disruption to the public. In a recent meeting with senior officials at the secretariat, CM Stalin expressed concern over the numerous complaints about damaged roads across the state and the inconvenience caused by underground cable and drinking water works.

Ministers KN Nehru, TM Anbarasan, Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and Mayor R Priya were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin inspects road work in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp