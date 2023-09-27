Construction waste dumping rampant despite crackdown in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The illegal dumping of construction waste continues in some parts of the city despite the corporation’s crackdown on violators. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had termed the dumping of debris as a health hazard as they become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The corporation has designated spots for dumping construction wastes in all 15 zones. A total of 1,060 metric tonnes of waste are collected from these spots every day. Bulk waste generators (those that produce more than 20 metric tonnes) are required to transport their wastes to the dump yards in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi.

Apart from cracking the whip on illegal dumping, the corporation has also intensified measures to curb dengue spread. “Waste accumulation is prohibited not only in public places but also in private lands. Water gets stagnated in these areas and becomes a breeding ground for dengue mosquitos,” corporation commission J Radhakrishnan said.

A fine of Rs 1,000 is imposed on violators for volume up to 1 tonne and Rs 5,000 for more than 1 tonne. So far this year, a total of Rs 1.87 crore has been collected as fines from violators. Residents of Rail Nagar near Koyambedu allege that the illegal dumping of debris in their area goes unchecked. Along the banks of

Cooum river near Rail Nagar, construction debris is dumped in both public and private lands.

“Six months ago, there were sheds in this place where workers stayed. Now they have cleared the sheds and dumped the debris. It’s been lying there for more than four months,” said Dhanam N, a local resident.

Meanwhile, activists urge the corporation to go beyond fines and take strict action. “For contractors who deal in lakhs and crores, Rs 1,000 fine is a very meagre amount. Fines are not proving to be a deterrent. The officials must initiate strong penal action against the private players and blacklist contractors,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, a civic activist.

An official with the corporation told TNIE, “We are conducting both surprise inspections and based on complaints from the public. We have also instructed other departments to curb illegal dumping. If any violation is found strict action will be taken.”

CHENNAI: The illegal dumping of construction waste continues in some parts of the city despite the corporation’s crackdown on violators. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had termed the dumping of debris as a health hazard as they become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The corporation has designated spots for dumping construction wastes in all 15 zones. A total of 1,060 metric tonnes of waste are collected from these spots every day. Bulk waste generators (those that produce more than 20 metric tonnes) are required to transport their wastes to the dump yards in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi. Apart from cracking the whip on illegal dumping, the corporation has also intensified measures to curb dengue spread. “Waste accumulation is prohibited not only in public places but also in private lands. Water gets stagnated in these areas and becomes a breeding ground for dengue mosquitos,” corporation commission J Radhakrishnan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A fine of Rs 1,000 is imposed on violators for volume up to 1 tonne and Rs 5,000 for more than 1 tonne. So far this year, a total of Rs 1.87 crore has been collected as fines from violators. Residents of Rail Nagar near Koyambedu allege that the illegal dumping of debris in their area goes unchecked. Along the banks of Cooum river near Rail Nagar, construction debris is dumped in both public and private lands. “Six months ago, there were sheds in this place where workers stayed. Now they have cleared the sheds and dumped the debris. It’s been lying there for more than four months,” said Dhanam N, a local resident. Meanwhile, activists urge the corporation to go beyond fines and take strict action. “For contractors who deal in lakhs and crores, Rs 1,000 fine is a very meagre amount. Fines are not proving to be a deterrent. The officials must initiate strong penal action against the private players and blacklist contractors,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, a civic activist. An official with the corporation told TNIE, “We are conducting both surprise inspections and based on complaints from the public. We have also instructed other departments to curb illegal dumping. If any violation is found strict action will be taken.”