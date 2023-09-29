‘Vada Chennai’ survey suggests model school, big sports arena

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much neglected North Chennai is likely to get a makeover, which could include setting up of model schools for dropouts, skill training institutes to provide quality jobs, quality drinking water, redevelopment of congested Sowcarpet, large scale sports arena and resettlement of tenable slums, according to some of the recommendations of socio-economic survey.

The survey was conducted in coordination between CMDA, Greater Chennai Corporation, TNUHDB and Directorate of Town and Country Planning along with real estate firm CBRE to identify growth opportunities for North Chennai to implement the Rs 1,000-crore scheme. It is learnt that more than 10 departments are planning to implement projects under Vada Chennai Vallarchi Thittam.

Official sources said that Greater Chennai has identified projects for development of roads, beach development, park and playfields, market, stormwater drain, bus-stand, hospitals, blue-green infrastructure and education while Chennai Metro Water has identified several sewers that are old and need complete overhaul.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer of CBRE, Global commercial real estate services, said, “Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam will unlock economic development opportunities centred on seven critical areas - healthcare, education, employment, housing and slum re-development, safety & security, and development of physical and social infrastructure.

CBRE has been appointed consultant to assess the existing gaps and challenges in North Chennai region and identify solutions to develop the region. The scheme will position North Chennai region to embrace the changes through transformation and create an economic base that can anchor multinational companies and other service-oriented industries.”

The survey recommendations include plan for a more equitable distribution of social infrastructure, upgradation and developing public transport network to connect important nodes, rectify gaps in the network of open space by creating new parks and ensure major open space pockets are protected and enhanced, he said.

Magazine said a slew of infrastructure projects to unlock productivity and potential of North Chennai region are already under implementation. These include the Rs 245-crore Minjur satellite city plan, Rs 150-crore Kasimedu fishing harbour project, Rs 12,000-crore Chennai Preipheral Ring Road project, Puzhal and Retteri lakefront development project, Tiruvottiyur and Kasimedu beach development project at a cost of Rs 36 crore; Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar bus stand re-development project.

