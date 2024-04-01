Activists seek accessibility audit at booths before poll

CHENNAI: Even as the election preparedness is in full swing across the state, the path to an accessible and inclusive polling booth remains elusive in many places, say activists. A model accessibility audit conducted by the disability rights activists in Chennai North parliamentary constituency highlights the need to improve the accessibility measures in polling booths.

P Saravanan, chairman of the disabled social justice movement inspected polling booths in the Tiruvottiyur zone along with various officials. The ramps in some of the polling booths were found to be steep. “This kind of ramp will be difficult to access by persons with disabilities and we have requested the officials to correct them,” said Saravanan.

Accessible ramps are one of the minimum facilities that were mandated at polling booths by the election commission. “In some of the booths, even assisted handrails were missing. A detailed audit is necessary before the polling day. One of the polling booths in a corporation school comprised a disabled-friendly toilet, something which the corporation should ensure that all polling booths have,” added Saravanan.

In a representation before the District Election Officer in Chennai, the Disability Rights Alliance has requested the constitution of an access audit committee at the zonal level to ensure all polling booths are audited before the polling day.