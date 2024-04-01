An orchestra of rhythmic renditions

CHENNAI : As the spotlight focuses and casts its glow, youngsters – dressed in dapper black-and-white attire — begin their rendition of popular classics, with little hearts pounding and tiny fingers shaking. The telltale melody of Fur Elise, the jazzy tunes of the ever-nostalgic ‘The Pink Panther’ Theme, and Mozart’s popular compositions fill the halls of the Music Academy, on Saturday evening.

Enthusiastic parents clap, fondly capture moments on their lens, and cheer as their children create enchanting harmonies. During the fifth edition of Symphony Music School’s music concert, around 60 students display their mastery over a variety of instruments, and learnings gleaned from lessons. From Hindi film songs and Tamil classical music to pop bops, the mini auditorium reverberates with piano, saxophone, drums, veena, bass, and guitar. Founded in 2009 by Harikrishnan, Symphony Music School is on a mission to impart musical knowledge to youngsters across the city.

Their proud teacher, Harikrishnan, is backstage in the wings, ensuring the sound system is working and providing reassuring encouragement. “These performances give them a stage to make them more confident and boost their level of learning in music,” says the musician, who has been teaching for over a decade. Over the past five years, the school’s annual recitals have spiked from 20 performances to now triple the number.

Hari opines that most music performances are limited to the school’s annual days or competitions. “For a beginner, you can’t get a stage. Even if it’s a one-minute performance, it is very hard for the kids to get a space. Now, we have amateurs and those who have been learning for the past five or six years. Here, younger kids will get inspired by senior kids and when they get a stage and physically see appreciation, they’ll feel like playing next year again,” he explains.

Music helps children in academics, and learning these motor skills hones left and right brain coordination, says S Priyan, business development manager — South India and Sri Lanka at RSL Awards. “Those who take music very seriously have higher chances of becoming successful,” he says, adding the importance of exams to register levels of music.

Actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah points out that this performance transported her back to childhood piano lessons. “I am glad that the kids of today have a place to go to and learning music is a wonderful thing and the sooner you get to it, the better.”

In April, Symphony Music School is set to open another branch called Madras Music Garage in Nungambakkam. The team is also back at the drawing board, planning a string quartet for next year’s annual recital.