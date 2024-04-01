Chennai's iconic cinema house drops curtains

CHENNAI : Ella theatres moodita, entertainment ku enga poradhu? (If all theatres shut down, where to go for entertainment?),” asks Sujata, sitting on the steps of Udhayam Theatre with a manja pai, waiting for the afternoon show of Vasantha Maligai. Her friend too, joins the conversation. She says, “The first movie I ever watched in a theatre was at Udhayam. This is the place where you get to watch ‘70s and ‘80s movies. But sadly it is getting demolished.”
Verifying this, one of the employees of Udhayam Theatre says, “It is 90 per cent confirmed that the theatre is shutting down as the deal is sealed. The official announcement will be given by the owners soon.”
Stop sign on screening
Udhayam is a primary landmark in Ashok Nagar. Earlier, opposite this location, was a wedding hall where now stands a metro station and a fire engine station. The surroundings have evolved, but Udhayam continues to provide services to movie lovers since its inception in the year 1983. For the last 40 years, it has established a balance in the choice of movies screened, catering to a fraction of the audience who celebrate contemporary movies and another that rushes in to watch yesteryear movies.
Moreover, movie theatres are places where imaginary and written characters breathe, bringing to life the hard work of the cast and crew. Portraying different personalities, usually, some tend to leave a lasting impact, dialogues that teach us life lessons, music that brings out emotions and some scenes that reflect reality. Relating to the theatre exposure, Revathy Raghavan, a movie buff and an IT professional shares, “From the excitement of blockbuster premieres to the laughter shared during comedy flicks, each visit to the theatres is a treasure trove of experiences. The atmosphere, the anticipation before the curtain rises, and the collective gasps during thrilling scenes, all add to the time spent at the cinema.”
Corresponding to this, Nandhini S, a student, says, “You get the vintage feel looking at the doors, ticket booking area and the interior.” Spread across 1.3 acres of land, Udhayam has four screen spaces — Udhayam, Mini Udhayam, Chandran, and Suriyan — comprising over 750 seats. “At Udhayam, the screen gives away a massive feel watching a movie on such a big screen. Till now, I have not seen such a big screen in any other theatre. Watching movies there gives us a vibe as everybody gather around to celebrate the victories and failures of the actor as if it is happening live,” she adds.
No more housefull
Reminiscing their first visit to the cineplex, a Kancheepuram-based couple, Karthik and Pooja say, “We came here for our first anniversary and now it has been a tradition to visit the place. Though we have grown as a couple, this place has been the same for the last seven years, standing by their morals and protocols even after the reopening of theatres after the pandemic. The long lines in front of the ticket counter, the security guard wishing us a good day, the staff helping us with directions and the buttery popcorn — they are all the same. This place will be missed.”
“I guess the family audience will miss the place more,” opines Monika Dinesh Kumar, a content writer. She believes that if someone is on a budget constraint but wants to watch movies in the theatre then automatically Udhayam comes to the rescue. “I have watched quite many films here because it is one of the affordable and well-maintained theatres in Chennai. From my childhood till date, I have gone to this place and it’s always been the same comfort place for my family. When I was a kid, I used to pester my father to take me to theatres. We belonged to lower-middle category then, and he used to take me to Udhayam as it was budget-friendly. I guess my father would miss the place more than me.” she shares.
As the news of Udhayam closing down is making rounds, people come in large numbers to revisit their memories, shares the employee. To those who question the closure, he says, “Nalla oditu irukura theatre yaaru muduva? (Who would shut down a well-functioning theatre?).” He adds that the organisation stands by its principle of providing only entertainment to its customers. He concludes that people come to theatres for enjoyment and as a part of the industry, Udhayam focuses on providing that till the day of its existence.
Visiting the multiplex recently, Revathy shares, “After the credits rolled, we left with smiles on our faces, reminiscing about the unforgettable moments shared. Little did we know that it would be one of the last days at Udhayam, making it even more special in our memories.” Udhayam is beyond movies and counter snacks to Chennaiites. With heavy hearts they are trying to steel themselves for the day when the shutters go down and the place becomes a story that they share.