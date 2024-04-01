Chennai's iconic cinema house drops curtains

Corresponding to this, Nandhini S, a student, says, “You get the vintage feel looking at the doors, ticket booking area and the interior.” Spread across 1.3 acres of land, Udhayam has four screen spaces — Udhayam, Mini Udhayam, Chandran, and Suriyan — comprising over 750 seats. “At Udhayam, the screen gives away a massive feel watching a movie on such a big screen. Till now, I have not seen such a big screen in any other theatre. Watching movies there gives us a vibe as everybody gather around to celebrate the victories and failures of the actor as if it is happening live,” she adds.

No more housefull

Reminiscing their first visit to the cineplex, a Kancheepuram-based couple, Karthik and Pooja say, “We came here for our first anniversary and now it has been a tradition to visit the place. Though we have grown as a couple, this place has been the same for the last seven years, standing by their morals and protocols even after the reopening of theatres after the pandemic. The long lines in front of the ticket counter, the security guard wishing us a good day, the staff helping us with directions and the buttery popcorn — they are all the same. This place will be missed.”

“I guess the family audience will miss the place more,” opines Monika Dinesh Kumar, a content writer. She believes that if someone is on a budget constraint but wants to watch movies in the theatre then automatically Udhayam comes to the rescue. “I have watched quite many films here because it is one of the affordable and well-maintained theatres in Chennai. From my childhood till date, I have gone to this place and it’s always been the same comfort place for my family. When I was a kid, I used to pester my father to take me to theatres. We belonged to lower-middle category then, and he used to take me to Udhayam as it was budget-friendly. I guess my father would miss the place more than me.” she shares.

As the news of Udhayam closing down is making rounds, people come in large numbers to revisit their memories, shares the employee. To those who question the closure, he says, “Nalla oditu irukura theatre yaaru muduva? (Who would shut down a well-functioning theatre?).” He adds that the organisation stands by its principle of providing only entertainment to its customers. He concludes that people come to theatres for enjoyment and as a part of the industry, Udhayam focuses on providing that till the day of its existence.

Visiting the multiplex recently, Revathy shares, “After the credits rolled, we left with smiles on our faces, reminiscing about the unforgettable moments shared. Little did we know that it would be one of the last days at Udhayam, making it even more special in our memories.” Udhayam is beyond movies and counter snacks to Chennaiites. With heavy hearts they are trying to steel themselves for the day when the shutters go down and the place becomes a story that they share.