Chennai: Illegal dairy unit eats into highway service lane; oxytocin use alleged

CHENNAI: An illegal dairy unit with around 200 cattle has encroached upon the busy service lane of Chennai-Bengaluru highway in Nazarathpet posing a serious threat to motorists. Activists also allege that the staff have been injecting oxytocin, a banned drug, into the livestock to increase milk production, violating several sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Located on government poramboke land just outside the Chennai city limits, thousands of litres of milk are taken daily from buffaloes and cows that are housed under direct sun at this unit. When TNIE visited the place, it was noticed that a few animals were tied within the precast stormwater drain blocks on the roadside, and most of the animals were exposed to the simmering heat.

The unit was being run illegally in unhygienic conditions with urine and dung deposits spreading all over the service lane, which is used by hundreds of vehicles daily. Makeshift shelters were also built nearby for the staff operating the unit. It may be noted that the jurisdictional Nazarathpet police station is located just 300 metres away from the unit.

Moreover, animal welfare activist M Vignesh has photographed men injecting the cattle with oxytocin before milking them. A complaint along with photographic evidence was also filed at the Nazarathpet police station. The police have registered a CSR, but not an FIR so far.