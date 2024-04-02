Record output of 2,829 coaches by ICF last fiscal

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory at Ayanavaram has surpassed the 2022-23 fiscal’s output volume of 2,702 coaches by manufacturing as many as 2,829 coaches this year. The financial year 2023-24 also witnessed the production of 1,091 Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) coaches at the ICF, marking the highest output number to date, according to an official release from ICF.

U Subba Rao, General Manager of ICF, extended congratulations to the staff and officers for these accomplishments, commemorating the occasion by distributing sweets on Monday. In the 2023-24 fiscal, the ICF also produced 51 Vande Bharat rakes. While 45 were eight-car rakes, rest were 16-car rakes.

Additionally, two rakes of the 22 coaches each for the Amrit Bharat Express, offering enhanced amenities for long-distance passengers in unreserved coaches, were rolled out. Furthermore, 19 Self-propelled Inspection Cars were designed for safety inspections across zonal railways.

Another notable accomplishment was the rollout of the first Oscillograph Monitoring Car for RDSO, Lucknow, aimed at validating passenger journey quality in new coaches, the release added.