Ridership in Chennai metro swelled to 86.82 lakh in March

The use of travel cards by passengers continues to be high with 37.64 lakh passengers availing of the service followed by paper QR tickets (20.05 lakh). The recently launched NCMC tickets have a patronage of 13.95 lakh while the number of PayTM app users stands at around 4 lakh. Interestingly, 3.81 lakh passengers are using Whatsapp to book their tickets, a release stated.

Meanwhile, the commuters were inconvenienced after the service of Static QR and Whatsapp ticketing in Chennai Metro was disrupted on Sunday and Monday due to technical glitches in the Automatic Fare Collection system.