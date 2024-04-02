Scripts of success

CHENNAI : Who is the only individual in theatre to have got the approbation of four chief ministers of Tamil Nadu? The question may not find a place in any quiz contest. But the answer is screenwriter K Arivanandam, a living legend of Tamil drama since the time his talent was spotted as a 10-year-old. Happy to rewind the glorious days, Arivu as he is fondly called in the drama circles, shares his memorable journey with the enthusiasm of a Sophomore student on his first date.

Recalling some epic moments, Arivu notes that his original name, Pillaiyar, got the sobriquet Arivanandam from none other than former chief minister Annadurai, better known as Perarignar Anna. To date, Arivu relishes that as the mother of all compliments coming from the Father of Literature. “I was only 10 when a chance came to render a number in an event to celebrate the success of the famous MGR-Anjali Devi starrer Sarbadikari in Gudiyattam, the ancestral place of my father, a farmer. So impressed was Anna, who was presiding over as the chief guest, at the clarity and richness of my voice. I was too young to realise the magnitude of his praise when he gave the sobriquet of Arivanandam. The name has stood the test of time and all my achievements stemmed from that piece of glory,” he shares.

The magical moment changed the complexion of his life. “Having learned the basics of education from the Padasalai there was the deep desire in me to do something on the creative side. I realised the meaning of the proverb a pen is mightier than the sword when openings came in my way in an era when Tamil theatre was at its floundering best,” he says.

Another game-changing moment for Arivu came when his talent was noticed by stage doyen MR Radha. “Enacting a piece of dialogue as Angadhan from a Tamil play impressed Radha and he promptly took me under his wings as his personal prompter,” he adds.

A voracious reader, Arivu’s defining moments of his early days were in the compilation of poems in a book. “Imagine, a full page allocated to my work in a leading Tamil daily of those days! One thing led to another and in no time I found the platform to present lectures on various subjects. Discourses on Kanda Puranam and Mahabaratham, spanning 108 weeks at Kandakottan had a sprawling audience in numbers and written about in the media,” he shares.

Writing for theatre

Getting called to deliver lectures in Singapore and Malaysia meant the fame of door opening at a rapid pace for Arivu. On how and when his writing skills opened the doors in Tamil theatre, Arivu recalls the time when theatre legend RS Manohar spread the red carpet for him. Starting from Indrajit to Parasuramar, Naragasuran, Dhruvasar, Thirunavukarasar, and Varagunapandian, Arivu’s pen did wonders. “A perfectionist, Manohar always desired to rung in the positive aspects while playing those negative characters. I stuck to the facts but happy to accept that the characters got the extra sheen enacted by an individual blessed with a baritone voice,” he says.