Colour coded world

CHENNAI : We live in a colourful nation. Everything about our existence is brightly hued — from our weather and fashion to our music and festivals. And the grandest one of them all — Holi, is a spectacular riot of colours indeed.

Colours have their own significance and are deeply connected to our varied emotions. Ever since prehistoric humans combined burnt charcoal, animal fat and soil to make pigments, thus creating the earliest palette of basic colours, art has used them to not just tell stories or decorate but to evoke our senses. Here’s a look at the fascinating world of shades.

THE PASSION OF RED

Red, the colour of danger, passion, anger, and all extremes of human experiences, was one of the oldest pigments used in art. The cave of Altamira in Spain, renowned for its cave art, has a painting of a bison coloured in red ochre dating back to between 15,000 and 16,500 BC. Ancient Egyptian women used red, to add a dash of colour to their lips and cheeks while Ancient Romans decorated their villas with red frescoes. Yet, acquiring the shade was incredibly dangerous for those who mined it as it was highly toxic, which obviously made it very expensive. Strangely, its usage was not limited to portraying only royalty or religious rituals despite its cost. The colour showed no class difference and was used on any subject, as seen in the painting ‘The Wedding Dance’ from 1566.