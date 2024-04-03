New local train on Chennai Central-Arakkonam section launched

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway introduced a local special train between Chennai Central and Arakkonam on Tuesday. The MEMU fast special, which will make select station stops, will operate on all five weekdays, according to an official note. The MEMU passenger special will depart from Chennai at 10.30 am and arrive at Arakkonam at 12 noon, making stops at Basin Bridge, Perambur, Villivakkam, Ambattur, Avadi, Thiruninravur, Tiruvallur, Kadambattur, and Tiruvalangadu stations.

Similarly, the train will depart from Arakkonam at 2.25 pm and reach Chennai Central at 4.05 pm. During the return journey to Chennai, the train will bypass the Ambattur stop but will halt at Avadi. Passengers will be charged fares equivalent to local ordinary class tickets. This service is expected to offer faster transportation in the Chennai-Tiruvallur-Arakkonam corridor during the morning hours.

Rail passengers said the first express train from Chennai to Arakkonam was the Brindavan Express departing at 7.40 am and the next express train bound for Mumbai only departs at 1.15 pm. “During the five hours in between, we rely on trains from North India and the Tirupati-bound MEMU fast local. We have been demanding for a fast local train during morning hours for years. This train will benefit all passengers in the northwestern suburban area,” said S Karthick of Tiruvallur, a daily commuter.