‘Roar-A Yethu is a grand celebration of CSK fans’

Sean reveals that his most important takeaway from the last ten years is that a creative job demands you remove the boundaries between your personal life and your profession. “This is not a 9-5 job, it takes you close to the heart of the people. So here, you cannot say you won’t work after a certain hour.” But when the chaotic all-consuming passion of an artist meets the constraints of capitalism, it sometimes leads to controversies like the recent feud between composer Santhosh Narayanan and the record label Maaja, regarding the song ‘Enjoy Enjaami’. As someone who is a big proponent of independent music, Sean questions the very definition of indie music in India.

“Indie music is an individual’s effort to talk to the world. It springs out of an individual’s effort to bring their own idea of music to the audience. But individualism is not supported enough in our country. If you need to sell a song, if you need to attract a crowd, a lot is required here. That is when record labels step in and this collaboration between artists and a studio is not easy to achieve.” Arunraja adds, “There is a notion that every non-film song is an indie song, which is not the case.”

Sean continues, “Santhosh’s (Narayanan) efforts to create a label to support independent artists is a welcome effort. It makes independent music creation a sustainable profession, something you can live off of. At the same time, indie music should not be constrained within the boundaries of an artist-record label collaboration alone. I know many musicians who perform in small villages. They don’t seek out these labels, they don’t perform for money, but they are also independent musicians. Lately, this genre has become a fashion statement.” He then addresses the vilification of record labels in this debate. “If a label wants to invest in an artist for three years then the artist should also give the label the same amount of time because, at the end of the day, they are the ones who are going to push you.”