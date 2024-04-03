Tasha Marikkar on a Lankan food trail

In your quest, have you come across forgotten dishes or unearthed long-lost recipes from the cuisine?

I could speak about this for ages. In fact, I am focusing my second book on the forgotten recipes in Sri Lanka. Many of my family members hail from the western coasts of the island, from a town called Puttalam and the food there is just unreal. I love to go there just to eat — they prepare stingray curry, catfish roe omelettes, and bone marrow curry like nowhere else in the country!

My uncle hails from a southern town where they make beef curry only once a season in Sri Lanka — and it is one of the tastiest things I have ever eaten! He layers a rich, slow-cooked curry with thin slices of daikon and daikon leaves, raw onion, and fluffy white rice; that’s it — no additional dishes can be eaten with it other than a cucumber salad. You cannot get it anywhere else and only the Muslim community in Sri Lanka knows how to make it.

These dishes and the knowledge behind them are likely to get lost because there are very few people remaining who know how to prepare them and that is a scary reality to face.

 Though the names differ, the recipes share a certain thread with the coastal regions of South India…

There are so many similarities between Southern Indian food and Sri Lankan food, that we are inextricably linked. So many of our most popular dishes are an evolution of Southern Indian food; appam and hoppers, indiappam, and stringhoppers — these are just a few examples. Sri Lankans have evolved these dishes over time and made them their own — our hopper is a deep-shaped bowl crispy appam whereas its Indian counterpart is shallower and hence the approach to getting the end result is different. I look at the similarities as a positive thing. It represents our long history together and how at the end of the day, we are all connected.

 Tell us about your solutions to fight hunger in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is faced with malnutrition on both extremes, wasting and obesity. It all starts with agriculture, and the way we produce needs to systematically change. This is a much bigger issue across the island and will take quite a few years to resolve; our production methods, and why we grow what are challenges the Government of Sri Lanka needs to face and help fix. The market is flooded with the same kind of vegetables every season, and that economically means the farmer earns poorly and that has a ripple effect throughout the country. These men and women are the backbone of our country, and they need to be helped and empowered, and that is one of my key missions.

The other trend that has gone out of fashion in Sri Lanka that I want to revitalise is growing food in your garden and foraging; when I was little, a lot of Sri Lankans grew nutritious greens, flowers, vegetables, and fruits in their gardens or a shared plot of land. Every family and neighbourhood would share their excess crops. This does not tax our soil and provides us with free food, and this is lost art that needs to be turbocharged again.

Furthermore, it seems like fast food is becoming more and more popular and I think that there is no place for it in Sri Lanka. So I want to make eating fresh, home-cooked meals as the coolest way to eat.

 As an unofficial ambassador of Sri Lankan cuisine, how do you plan to popularise the recipes, apart from the book?

There are a few projects in the pipeline that I am not at liberty to speak of yet, but the book is the main vehicle. I find spending time with people and starting showcase food events sparks the conversation, so that’s an area I would like to focus on. I want to invest in the Sri Lankan hospitality industry to get them to start building the cuisine across the island and work with women and men in smaller towns and villages to help them bring their food dreams to life. The more that Sri Lankan food wins, the more Sri Lankan people win.