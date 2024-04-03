Traffic diversions due to CMWSSB works at Cathedral Road in Chennai

CHENNAI: As Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will undertake works on Cathedral Road at Music Academy Junction Service Road, opposite Amaravathi Hotel, for a week from Wednesday (April 3), some traffic diversions will be in place in the city.

Vehicles coming from Alwarpet Junction to TTK Road and from Music Academy Junction to Cathedral Road will be diverted at Alwarpet Junction to Murrays Gate Road, then right onto Kasturi Rangan Road, and Cathedral Road.Vehicles heading towards Cathedral Road from Bishop Wallace East Road will be diverted at the Music Academy junction, where they will make a U-turn, proceed to Savera Hotel service road, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy flyover, and finally reach Cathedral Road.

Vehicles coming towards Cathedral Road from VP Raman Road, Lloyds Road, Indian Bank Junction, and TTK Road will be diverted at Music Academy Junction. They will turn left onto Savera Hotel Service Road, Nilgiris Point, make a U-turn, and cross the Music Academy flyover to reach the Cathedral Road.

Vehicles coming towards Cathedral Road via TTK Road via JJ Road, Sriman Srinivasa Road, Ambujammal Road, Bashyam Bashir Ahamed Road, and Parthasarathy Garden Road will be diverted at the Music Academy junction.