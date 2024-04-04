NGT seeks govt report on pollution at Kadapperi and Periya Eri lakes

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal in Chennai has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government regarding pollution at the Kadapperi and Periya Eri Lakes and alleged contamination of the groundwater in the neighbourhood.

The NGT had previously taken a suo motu case based on a news report published in The New Indian Express on October 4. The report highlighted the pollution at the lake due to the inflow of sewage and the subsequent contamination of the groundwater.

The tribunal has sought a report from the government on the steps taken to clear the encroachments near the water bodies. It has also asked for a status report on the progress of the UGD works in the area. The bench directed the Tambaram corporation and the state government to file a detailed report and adjourned the hearing to May 6.