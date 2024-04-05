Apollo Hospital launches ‘ProHealth Score’ assessment tool

CHENNAI: The Apollo Hospitals launched a health assessment tool ‘ProHealth Score’ for assessing individual health and well-being as part of the preventive healthcare initiatives ahead of observing World Health Day on Sunday. People who access the ‘ProHealth Score’ link and answer the questions would get a score, which would indicate their health well-being status.

Interacting with media persons on Thursday, Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals said that 40% of people year-on-year approach Apollo Hospitals for preventive health checkups. The people who had regular health checkups were able to prevent the manifestation of disease and maintain a healthy lifestyle, she added.

Dr Madhu Sasidhar, President and CEO, Apollo Hospitals said of the 40% people, around 10% were repeat visitors. The hospital also released the fourth edition of the ‘Health of the Nation, 2024’ report. The report reveals a significant growth in the spread of non-communicable diseases. “India sees the fastest rise in cancer cases. One in three Indians today are prediabetic, two in three pre-hypertensive, and one in 10 depressed,” the report said. According to the report, the prevalence of hypertension increased from 9% in 2016 to 13% in 2023.