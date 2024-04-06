Eight-laning of GST Road cuts travel time by 15-20 minutes, say commuters

CHENNAI: With eight-laning of the 13.5-km Guduvanchery-Chettipunyam section getting over recently, the traffic congestion on the busy GST Road has waned significantly. Regular commuters told TNIE that this Chennai-Tindivanam National Highway portion’s expansion has brought down travel time by 15-20 minutes during peak hours throughout the GST Road from Tambaram and Chengalpattu, except at Perungalathur and Tambaram junctions.

Converting the four-lane GST Road (Tambaram-Tiruchy NH) into an eight-lane thoroughfare was crucial to facilitate the proposed construction of an elevated corridor from Perungalathur to Chengalpattu. The work commenced in 2021, but it faced several delays owing to challenges in clearing encroachments on the NH service lane. The project was carried out by the NH wing of the state government on behalf of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The eight-laning project comprised the addition of two lanes on each side of the GST road by reducing the median width and merging the main carriageway with the service lane on both sides. Additionally, the construction of stormwater drains and enhancements to junctions from Tambaram to Chengalpattu were also taken up under this project.