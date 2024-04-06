Stories told through visual narratives

CHENNAI : Evincing a vibrant kaleidoscope of rich narratives, the aisles of The Leela Palace were no less than a captivating gallery, where each photograph was a portal of both familiar and unseen world. Providing its intricate support to the unknown and less appreciated, the Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation rejoices in its fourth edition of the CPB Photo Awards on Thursday. Hosted at The Leela Palace Chennai, the event featured a walk-through exhibition with the photographers and an award ceremony to recognise the art of visual storytellers.

Reflecting on the journey of Chennai Photo Biennale, co-founder Shuchi Kapoor shares, “CPB was formed in the year 2019 with a small group of photographers and institutions who believed in the potential of this public art. The submissions today not only showcase the dedication of the storytellers but also reflect the topical diversity of the country.”

While elevating photography standards, the CPB award ceremony also serves as a prominent testament to collaboration with esteemed organisations like Emami Art, Nazar Foundation, The Leela Palace, and more. Engaged as their hospitality partner for three consecutive years at the annual ceremony, Raichel, marketing and PR head, The Leela Palace, says, “Beyond mere sponsorship, The Leela views this as an opportunity to give back and support the local community of budding photojournalists who often lack a platform to showcase their work.”