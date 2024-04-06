Surgical intervention on time saves life of 6-yr-old child

CHENNAI : Kauvery Hospital Main, Alwarpet, successfully treated a six-year-old girl’s heart condition without resorting to surgery. The young patient, who had been grappling with congenital heart disease since birth, was experiencing palpitations and heart failure caused by tachycardia (faster heart rate) resulting from an extra fiber within her heart known as an accessory pathway. She had previously undergone surgeries to treat her condition, however the symptoms did not subside.

Leading the charge was Dr Deep Chandh Raja, consultant and clinical lead cardiac electrophysiology at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, along with his expert medical team. Employing advanced techniques such as cardiac EPS RFA (Electrophysiology Study and Radio Frequency ablation), the team identified and corrected the palpitations caused by the accessory pathway, all without the need for surgical intervention.

Through utilisation of state-of-the-art technologies like the 3D navigation system and intracardiac echo, the medical team was able to locate and treat the root cause of the palpitations, ensuring a swift and effective resolution. Following the successful procedure, the young patient was swiftly weaned off the ventilator and transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).