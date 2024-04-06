Walking on railway track proves fatal to two Bihar natives at Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: Just two days after four men were run over by trains at Chromepet and Ponneri railway stations while they were trying to cross railway tracks, two Bihar men died on Friday morning in a similar accident at Thiruvottiyur. Korukkupet Railway Police said they are yet to identify the bodies.

“The duo came to the station around 8.30 am. As they were walking on the track, a train coming from Gummidipoondi direction hit them. They sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Upon information, police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the railway officials from Chennai division said fencing of railway lines across all suburban areas that are prone to trespass by the public, has been completed. “Yet, a few people continue to enter into the tracks despite the presence of foot overbridges (FOBs). We will create more awareness among the general public in coordination with the state government,” they added. In the last four days, a total of six people have died in similar accidents.