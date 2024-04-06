Women, beware of thyroid cancer

CHENNAI : Thyroid cancer is a condition that predominantly affects women, and its prevalence is on the rise. While terms like ‘malignant’ and ‘cancer’ can be frightening, it’s crucial to understand that thyroid cancer is often highly treatable. Most thyroid cancer is highly treatable, even when the cancer cells spread to nearby lymph nodes. In fact, when diagnosed early, thyroid cancer offers a 98 to 99 percent survival rate at 20 years, making it a slow-moving disease with an excellent prognosis.

Understanding thyroid cancer

Thyroid cancer primarily occurs in women, possibly due to hormonal differences between genders. While up to 80 percent of women may develop thyroid nodules in their lifetime, only 5 to 15 percent of these nodules turn out to be malignant. These cancers usually spread to lymph nodes in neck and spread to different part of the body later. Recent advancements in diagnostic techniques have contributed to an increase in the detection of thyroid tumours, positioning thyroid cancer as the projected third most common cancer.

Key symptoms

Noticeable lump in the neck: Perhaps the most widely recognised sign of thyroid cancer is the presence of a palpable lump or nodule in the neck. While not all neck lumps are cancerous, any lump should be evaluated by a healthcare professional. Many times, these tumours are detected while scanning the neck for some other reason.

Hoarseness: Persistent hoarseness or changes in your voice quality can indicate that something might be amiss with your thyroid gland, and it’s worth seeking medical attention.

Difficulty in swallowing: Dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, can occur when a thyroid tumour presses against the oesophagus. This symptom should not be ignored and warrants a thorough medical evaluation.

Difficulty in breathing: It can occur when a thyroid cancer compresses or invades the trachea (wind pipe) or paralyses vocal cords.

If you experience any of these symptoms, seeking prompt medical advice is essential.

Different stages

Upto 80% of all thyroid cancers are papillary cancer and has the best outcome and most favourable prognosis. It tends to respond well to treatment. Follicular thyroid cancer (upto 15%) or medullary thyroid cancer (about 2%) has a good prognosis, but less favourable than papillary thyroid cancer. Anaplastic thyroid cancer has a very poor prognosis.

Thyroid cancer is classified into various stages, each with distinct characteristics and implications for treatment:

Stage I: At this early stage, the cancer is confined to the thyroid gland, posing relatively lower risks.

Stage II: The cancer progresses to involve nearby lymph nodes, indicating some extent of local spread.

Stage III: It advances further, affecting the surrounding tissues within the neck.

Stage IV: In its most advanced form, thyroid cancer metastasizes, spreading to distant organs and systems in the body.

Understanding the stage of thyroid cancer is pivotal as it guides healthcare professionals in determining the most appropriate treatment plan. Early detection of thyroid cancer, often linked to favourable outcomes, underscores the importance of regular health check-ups and thyroid screenings.