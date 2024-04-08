Chennai: Traffic diversions near Chepauk on match days

CHENNAI: In view of the upcoming Indian Premier League matches to be played at Chepauk, several traffic diversions have been announced in the city. The diversions will be in effect from 5 pm to 11 pm on April 8, 23, 28, May 1, 25 and 26. On May 12 alone, the diversion will be in effect from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) will be marked as a one-way route with entry from Bharathi Salai and Victoria Hostel Road Junction and entry will be restricted from Wallajah Road and Victoria Hostel Road Junction.

The Bells Road will be marked a one-way route with entry from Bharathi Salai and Bells Road Junction and entry will be restricted from Wallajah Road and Bells Road Junction.

MTC buses coming from Kannagi Statue will not be allowed to enter Bells Road, and they will be diverted at Bharathi Salai and Bells Road Junction towards Ratna Cafe Junction, Triplicane High (TH) Road.

Vehicles with passes bearing alphabets ‘M, T and V’ and MTC buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road and vehicles with the above passes will be diverted at Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai, Kannagi Statue and Bharathi Salai.

Similarly, vehicles with passes bearing alphabets ‘B and R’ from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road and they will be directed to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate. Vehicles coming from the War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing alphabets ‘M, T and V’ only will be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will be diverted to Foreshore Service Road for parking.

Vehicles coming from the War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing alphabets ‘B and R’ will be allowed via Bharathi Salai, Bells Road and Wallajah Road to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate. These vehicles will not be allowed to proceed at the Labour Statue towards Wallajah Road.