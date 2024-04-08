Heatwave warning for Chennai, neighbouring districts for next 2 days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of heatwaves in isolated pockets over the plains of north interior districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. In a bulletin on Sunday, the centre said districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, etc, could be affected by the heatwave.

Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, which is around 4.3 degrees Celsius above normal. The city is expected to witness the same maximum temperature for the next two days.

“Many pockets in the plains of interior Tamil Nadu recorded temperatures 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal, and the temperatures were ‘markedly above normal’ (about 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal) in isolated parts over north interior Tamil Nadu.

Heatwave-like conditions prevailed over Karur and Dharmapuri on Saturday. Salem recorded the highest temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius followed by Tirupattur and Karur which recorded 41.4 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius respectively,” the bulletin read.

Max 39.60 Celsius in city

