Madras HC raps Chennai Corporation for slackness in removing encroachments on NSC Bose Road

CHENNAI: Slamming the Greater Chennai Corporation for “slackness” in relocating the hawkers to free NSC Bose Road of encroachments, the Madras High Court has directed the civic body to earmark a hawkers’ zone by June 14, 2024.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, while hearing a 2018 petition filed by V Tamizhanban, noted that the GCC has constituted vending committees but has not yet earmarked hawking zones.

“The licences (for hawkers) are given by the Corporation. However, unless the hawking zones are earmarked, they cannot be shifted to such zones. The Corporation is very slow in earmarking the zones,” the bench said in an interim order passed on Monday.

It pointed out that it is imperative for the GCC to ‘expeditiously earmark’ the hawking zones so that the legitimate vendors can be relocated there to solve the issue of vendors squatting on the service road.