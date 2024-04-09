Madras Race Club adopts no-pet rule, set deadline April 10

CHENNAI: The Madras Race Club (MRC) has introduced a no-pet policy, especially dogs, on its premises and has set April 10 as the deadline for all staff members to relocate the animals. An official circular issued by the HR general manager of MRC on February 29, a copy of which is available with TNIE, stated that all people residing in staff quarters are strictly prohibited from owning or keeping pets, particularly dogs, within the premises with effect from April 10.

The MRC staff quarters is home to around 250 families. The club has adopted the new policy claiming that the presence of pets and strays, particularly dogs, has been causing disturbances, noise pollution, hygiene issues, and conflicts among neighbouring staff members.

“This policy will be strictly enforced, and regular inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance. Staff members currently owning pets are requested to make necessary arrangements to relocate their pets to pet homes or shelters before the deadline. Failure to comply with this policy will result in the corporation taking necessary action, which may include removal of the pet from the premises,” the circular read.

A resident of the MRC quarters told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that there is a sizable population of stray dogs also on the campus and except for one or two dogs, all of them are very friendly. “Because of a few high-ranking officials in the MRC, who complained that their sleep was disturbed due to a dog barking at night, this blanket ban was imposed,” the resident added.