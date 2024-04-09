What did Modi do for Tamil language? asks Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: While campaigning for DMK’s Chennai South candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Monday, DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned, “What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi do for the benefit of Tamil language during his ten-year tenure?”

She said the prime minister had developed an affinity for the language out of the blue and pointed out the disproportionate allocation of funds for promotion of languages, with Sanskrit receiving twelve times more than Tamil. She criticised him for visiting the state only after the announcement of elections and not in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Around 35 lakh cases related to women harassment were registered during BJP’s tenure, but, the party was busy promoting Nari Shakti (women empowerment), she said, claiming that there were criminal cases, including child abuse, registered against 44 incumbent BJP MLAs. Further, she accused the party of not taking action against MP Brij Bhushan Singh, against whom several women wrestlers had filed harassment charges.

She campaigned in various places in South Chennai Lok Sabha constituency, including Kannagi Nagar, Sholinganallur, Thiruvanmiyur and Velachery. Minister Ma Subramanian and several other elected representatives also participated. Later that evening, she campaigned for DMK Chennai North candidate Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and attended a public meeting.

‘Upheaval against BJP across India’

Chennai: The prospects of victory for BJP in North Indian states have suffered badly owing to the upheaval against the saffron party across the country, said CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday. Addressing press after canvassing votes for candidates of the INDIA bloc in Chennai, he said India will lose its democracy if the

BJP wins again, and that corporate communalism has become the biggest threat to the country. Raja said, “The BJP’s claim of securing over 400 LS seats is just empty rhetoric.” ENS