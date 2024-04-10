Reservoir operations to be automated using real-time data monitoring

CHENNAI: As part of its flood mitigation initiatives, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is preparing to introduce SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)-based automated reservoir operations in the Kosasthalaiyar sub basin division.

SCADA refers to software applications that gather real-time data from remote locations to control equipment and conditions. The system, using sensors, records water storage and reservoir gate levels, analysis of which real-time data can help the WRD make automated decisions on setting of gate positions, emergency releases during flooding, holding, and drinking water rationing.

A senior WRD official told TNIE, “There are 22 gates in Poondi reservoir, 24 in Chembarambakkam, and two in Red Hills. These water bodies and their canals will be equipped with SCADA technology. Timely information, transparent distribution of water, assurance of water availability among stakeholders, flood monitoring and discharge, and optimisation of storage levels across reservoirs through a single dashboard are some of its features.”

The plan includes establishing a SCADA master control center at Poondi Reservoir and sub-centers in Chembarambakkam and Red Hills. These control rooms will also be monitored by WRD officials in Chepauk, they added.

The WRD is likely to commence the floating of tenders in May, after receiving approval from the Election Commission of India.

Rs 32-crore project

The total cost of the project is Rs 32 crore. WRD will borrow the money from the World Bank through the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board. WRD will jointly establish the automation technology with the Chennai Metro Water Agency and the Greater Chennai Corporation.