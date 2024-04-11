‘Semma’ serving of memories: Meeting the chef who runs one of New York's top restaurants

There have been many factors that have nudged him not to budge from trying something different from unconventional cuisine. He says that Indian food has become an equivalent to paneer butter masala, paneer tikka, etc., but it isn’t. He adds, “Regional food needs proper representations too.” What is cooked in our kitchens and what we eat is often not discussed openly by many, especially in India, where the food politics is so dire. Vijaya takes a deviation from mainstream food and presents the regional food to the world. “If other restaurants, say a French restaurant, can write the menu in French and serve their original food, why do we Indians have to underestimate and underrepresent the food?” he asks. Feeling gratified with his busy schedule, Vijaya plans to add some local toddy-based cocktails in the future, expanding the options.

A piece of India

Despite having lived in San Francisco and New York for many years, he has never compromised with the originality of the tastes — be the chutneys, the spices, the herbs, and the flavours — in a bid to impress anyone or appeal the taste buds of the foreign customers there.

He also shares his daily experiences of joy in his restaurant. He recalls a woman who teared up after eating the food. He says, “After the manager turned up and enquired the reason, we realised that those were the tears of happiness and contentment of experiencing the exact food made in their native.”

The wafting aroma of freshly ground spices in mortar and pestle without losing one bit of its flavour, which otherwise would be subdued when crushed in a grinder, suffused with the warm ambience of the restaurant with paintings of Kathakali, banana plants, plantains, interspersed on the placid white walls reflects the familiarity of Tamil Nadu in particular and south India in general. The menu that transcends the borders of Tamil Nadu stands as a byword for South Indian cuisine with Gunpowder Dosa, Paniyaaram, Valiya Chemmeen Moilee, Mangalore Huukosu, and so on. When asked about his favourite food from the restaurant, he responds, “I see all these dishes as my babies. I cook them with my heart. How do I choose among them?”