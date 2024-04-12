A canvas for untold stories

CHENNAI : In a world where marriage and domestic bliss are often portrayed as the ultimate aspirations for women, the hidden reality behind these façades of presumed happiness, veiling the struggles they endure, remains largely unspoken. Breaking this silence is Afshana Sharmeen, a visual artist and educator based in Chennai, known for the dialogue conveyed through her artwork. Having been selected as an Art Ambassador representing India at the prestigious international ‘Inspire Inclusion’ exhibition, held as part of the 7th edition of Art Connects Women under the esteemed patronage of UNESCO, Afshana continues to challenge societal norms and shed light on the nuanced experiences of women.

Delivering the artist within

“It was my mother who first recognised my artistic inclination when I was just five years old, and ever since, she has been my biggest supporter, encouraging me to paint,” Afshana reminisces, reflecting on her early foray into the world of art. Despite earning a qualification in biotechnology from Anna University, Afshana took a five-year hiatus from her passion, a period she now views as pivotal in realising her true calling. “Art has always been my true passion, and the transition from biotechnologist to full-time artist felt natural to me,” she says.

A protege of renowned artist and sculptor AV Ilango, Afshana has been drawn to creating art imbued with profound meaning. Her earlier works often depicted cityscapes, serving as poignant reflections on the evolving urban landscape and its impact on life. “Now I have started working on a women’s series and what they go through on a regular basis; hence, a major shift is happening in the themes that I am painting.” Over the years, Afshana has undergone a transformation in both her painting styles and the thematic content of her art. Today, she stands resolute, confronting the world with her bold and incisive oil paintings, each laden with questions aimed at igniting conversations around the myriad social stigmas faced by women.

Being an Art Ambassador

“Being selected as an art ambassador to represent my country was an immensely proud moment for me, and I’ve always regarded my victories as belonging to the nation as a whole. To be chosen among 108 women artists worldwide was an incredibly surreal experience, and I’m grateful that my painting, ‘Behind Closed Doors,’ resonated with its true meaning,” shared Afshana. Reflecting on her artwork, she elaborated, “The painting encapsulates the emotional struggles endured by women in the privacy of their homes. I am currently delving deeper into the theme of women navigating silent battles within the confines of their households, shedding light on the harsh realities that some women confront within their own marital environments.”

While discussions about women and their struggles are prevalent, Afshana emphasises that these issues often remain overlooked. It is precisely to draw attention to this neglect that Afshana channels her efforts through her art. “One in three women faces domestic violence, yet it remains largely unspoken due to the judgmental nature of our society. That’s why I believe that by creating a painting, people can relate to the experiences depicted, encouraging them to break free from silence and initiate dialogue. Through this awareness, we can shed light on the mistreatment of women and work towards creating a safer and more equitable future,” Afshana affirms.