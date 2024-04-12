A new-age election manual

CHENNAI: Drawing from Abraham Lincoln’s definition of democracy as a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, the citizens of India now stand at a crucial juncture to assess their leaders and their proposed agendas. With the Lok Sabha elections a few days away and campaign fervour at its peak, candidates are all set to unveil their best strategies. Yet, how often does the public scrutinise their representatives and the promises they make? Looking at it deeper, the obstacles are myriad, ranging from digital illiteracy to limited access to resources. In response to this challenge, News of Chennai introduces tnelection2024.in, a micro-website poised to serve as a centralised platform where voters from the state can access all pertinent information, empowering them to make informed decisions come election day.

Inception of the initiative

Talking about the initiative, Shyam Sundar, the founder, said, “During the 2022 council elections, we collectively made a website called Chennai Urban Local Body Council Election Details, in which details like the affidavits of the parties, who’s contesting where, the parties that they are representing, etc., were mentioned. So that inspired us to recreate this for the Lok Sabha election. So, we made a micro website this time, which doesn’t collect any data from the users.” Started as a citizen service initiative by Shyam and his team, including Thahir, Keerthana, and Sanjeev, it aims to raise voter awareness about the significance of their votes and the representatives they elect.

The website, which took around two weeks to design, is the brainchild of Jayalakshmi and Archana. Acting as the need of the hour, tnelection2024.in has inculcated a plethora of viable options for users to choose from. “The website includes manifestos, candidate details, affidavits, their polling station, etc. The website has also incorporated tools that will facilitate voter engagement, let users download digital copies of their voter ID cards, and reach out to the Election Commission for assistance through dedicated hyperlinks provided on the website,” he says. Accessing the affidavits of each of the 950 candidates contesting in the state this year is a major task, as they are usually positioned deep down on the election commission’s website. Hence, the team has downloaded them and added them to their website. Now, with just a few clicks, you’ll be able to access the affidavits of the candidates, gaining insight into their backgrounds, affiliations, and gender.

Functioning and accessibility

While awareness of election criteria is widespread in society, digital illiteracy and accessibility frequently pose a barrier when it comes to accessing online resources like this microsite. Shyam and his team implemented bilingual functionality on the website, eliminating language barriers for users seeking information. “We opted for a simple website instead of requiring users to download an app. By utilising an open-source framework, we’ve prioritised both speed and security,” Shyam explains, emphasising their commitment to accessibility and user-friendly design.