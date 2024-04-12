'Dear Exes' one for the soup girls

CHENNAI: On Monday, the makers of Nithya Menen’s upcoming film, 'Dear Exes', shared the first look poster. Director Kamini, an erstwhile assistant of Vishnu Vardhan, reveals that Nithya will be playing a ‘soup girl’ in the film. She further says that 'Dear Exes' will be a stark departure from the usual male-centric romantic comedies. “The film is not in the mould of a typical rom-com. Under this genre, we have plenty of slice-of-life narratives about men going through a breakup, but we seldom explore how a girl goes through the same emotions. We rarely have any soup girls. Dear Exes is a refreshing take on that,” she says.

Revealing more details about the project, the first-time filmmaker says, “Fun and quirkiness is the mood of the film. But it’s not just about that alone; it also has a relevant message for today’s youth, enhanced with a touch of fantasy and magic. But even though it is an amalgamation of many things, I still choose to call it a relationship drama.”

Apart from Nithya, the ensemble cast of the film also includes Prateik Babbar, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, and Deepak Parambol. Although the film will show a female perspective, Kamini clarifies that 'Dear Exes' is not a typical female-centric film. “Unlike the idea of ‘soup boys’, which could only be relatable to men, 'Dear Exes' is for everyone. I am confident that the film will connect with the audiences irrespective of their gender,” the director signs off.