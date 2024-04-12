Musical odyssey of resilience and redemption

CHENNAI: Where words fail, music speaks.” This quote by Hans Christian Andersen has intrigued many to channel their emotions through the meticulous art form. For many, it’s a passion, but for Dev Anand (stage name Devoid), an amateur rapper and MBA gold medalist, it transcends mere hobby, being a medium for empathy, healing, and catharsis.

Hailing from Thirupachethi village in Madurai, his journey took an unexpected turn after he became the victim of an abduction, planned by a disgruntled investor of his brother’s. after a performance. To sow and reap the 18+-hour ordeal through his raw emotion, he comes out with an album of 13 songs, Real Isai Naadagam, on April 13. “I felt compelled to share my stories more deeply, to let others know they’re not alone in their struggles. The process of curating the album began on the same day of my rescue, starting with ‘Knife Point’, a cathartic expression of my pent-up fear and anger,” shares Dev.

The album delves into a spectrum of emotions — fear, anger, sadness, growth, and hope — examining the event’s impact on his relationships and common themes one can relate to. “I encountered backlash and rumours that I faked the ordeal to gain entry into the music industry. This spurred me to release the album with my close companions, Gang 30.”