Of art, artist, and artistic expressions

CHENNAI: In the world of art, there is nary a creator who might not recognise contemporary artist Subodh Gupta’s ‘Hungry God’ where he incorporates everyday objects like steel plates, tiffin boxes, and milk pails as his canvas to create a masterpiece showcasing a human skull expressing the need to feed the hunger of contemporary India. Then there is sculptor Karoonamoorthy N whose ‘Bull Fight’ makes a strong statement on the rich Tamil Nadu culture and tradition of Jallikattu. Even as their works are being discussed years later, many amateur artists who wish to walk on this artistic path and carve a niche for themselves.

It is with this aim in mind and to understand the ever-evolving world of art and creators who are established and budding in the field that the Indian Art Factory (IAF) is organising ‘Waves of Colors’, an art exhibition. From painter Selvakannan Rathinam to charcoal artist Preethi Srinivasan and many others of the ilk, are hoping to leave a mark in the art industry with this showcase.

“I believe the chances extended to freshers are limited. So, by giving them an equal opportunity to showcase their talent, we have created a compassionate society. Here, senior most and the junior artists exchange ideas and collaborate to take their creations and skills to the next level,” says Selvakannan, the organiser of the event.