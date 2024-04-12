Of art, artist, and artistic expressions
CHENNAI: In the world of art, there is nary a creator who might not recognise contemporary artist Subodh Gupta’s ‘Hungry God’ where he incorporates everyday objects like steel plates, tiffin boxes, and milk pails as his canvas to create a masterpiece showcasing a human skull expressing the need to feed the hunger of contemporary India. Then there is sculptor Karoonamoorthy N whose ‘Bull Fight’ makes a strong statement on the rich Tamil Nadu culture and tradition of Jallikattu. Even as their works are being discussed years later, many amateur artists who wish to walk on this artistic path and carve a niche for themselves.
It is with this aim in mind and to understand the ever-evolving world of art and creators who are established and budding in the field that the Indian Art Factory (IAF) is organising ‘Waves of Colors’, an art exhibition. From painter Selvakannan Rathinam to charcoal artist Preethi Srinivasan and many others of the ilk, are hoping to leave a mark in the art industry with this showcase.
“I believe the chances extended to freshers are limited. So, by giving them an equal opportunity to showcase their talent, we have created a compassionate society. Here, senior most and the junior artists exchange ideas and collaborate to take their creations and skills to the next level,” says Selvakannan, the organiser of the event.
What’s on the wall?
Artworks including miniatures, sculptures, paintings, handmade artefacts, and contemporary works will be presented. Around 180 artworks by 84 artists will be displayed in a 2,000 sqft room where art and its presenters thrive. The creators have spent three months since the registrations opened in January 2024. “In this period, artists worked on their craft and closely with each other. Guidance was provided making way for improvement, because at IAF there is no rejection. Whoever is looking to exhibit themselves finds a stage here as we groom them,” he says.
Among the artworks, look out for the recreation of maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s picture by Selvakannan, Taj Mahal painting by MA Sankaralingam, Hiroshima bombing of 1945 in a canvas as small as a coin by Preethi Srinivasan.
A Pollachi native, Preethi has always been drawn to the magic of colours and strokes but due to family restrictions, she was finding it difficult to climb up the artistic ladder. “I find myself while practising art,” says Preethi, a self-taught artist. Her presentation at the exhibition is a realistic painting of an African kid carried by her mother, and 20 miniature charcoal paintings.
Associated with IAF since August 2023, her learnings from these exhibitions have been immense. “Only after exhibiting my art here did I understand the value of my work. I met seniors from the industry and built contacts so that I could be known for my work,” she adds.
Selvakannan, also a self-taught artist, started his journey four years ago and began showcasing his work in February 2023. “Charannya Rajesh and many other artists appreciated my work. That boosted my confidence and here I am with Indian Art Factory providing the chance to upcoming artists,” he shares. Talking about taking art to places, he strongly believes that “unmaiyya ozahiacha podhum (it is enough to work hard and with honesty) and your work will reach places and recognition will come finding you.”
To motivate the artists the artworks will be available for sale. They are priced from Rs 500 to Rs 25 lakh. Additionally, 10 budding artists will be honoured with the title ‘Kala Udhayam’, 10 renowned artists with ‘Kala Nakshatra’, five from the academy and three others will be bestowed with lifetime achievement awards at the IAF Annual Awards 2024.
'Waves of Colors' will be held at SK’s The Lines & Curves - Art Gallery from April 12-14, 11 am to 7 pm. Entry free.
For details, visit Instagram @indian_artfactory or call: 8122317518