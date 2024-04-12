Six-laning of Maduravoyal-Sriperumbudur NH almost over, fees to be hiked at two toll plazas

CHENNAI: After a gap of four years, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to resume the annual increase of vehicle user fees at Nemili (Sriperumbudur) and Chennasamudran (Walajahpet) toll plazas as widening of the 23-km stretch between Maduravoyal and Sriperumbudur on the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass is nearing completion.

Official sources said the scheduled increase of user fees at these two toll plazas on April 1 annually was halted due to the delay in completing the six-laning of the 96-km national highway from Maduravoyal to Walajahapet. The upgradation of the 23-km Maduravoyal-Sriperumbudur section has been 95% completed and is expected to be ready in the next few months. As a result, the toll operator is considering a revision of the annual user fee either this year or the next, said sources.

“The six/eight laning of the main carriageway on both sides of the NH from Maduravoyal to Sriperumbudur has been finished. The final phase of work, which includes constructing a major bridge on the service road near Chembarambakkam and minor bridges at several other locations, is expected to be completed in a few months,” an official said.

Once the service lanes are operational, the annual revision of user fees will be enforced. “The user fee will gradually be increased proportionate to the road length converted into six lanes,” explained the official. This section currently handles about two lakh vehicles daily.