Chennai

23-year-old held for killing man who harrassed his sister

The deceased Robert, who worked as an auditor at a private finance company in Kakkalur, allegedly harassed Mala (name changed), who was working in another company in the same building.
Image used for representational purposes only
Image used for representational purposes only(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating to death a 46-year-old, who was accused of harassing the former’s sister. Police said that the incident took place outside Tiruvallur police station on Thursday evening.

The deceased, Robert, was a resident of Tiruvallur. A few days ago, Robert, who worked as an auditor at a private finance company in Kakkalur, allegedly harassed Mala (name changed), who was working in another company in the same building.

“On Wednesday, the victim along with her parents lodged a police complaint and Robert was summoned to the police station the following day. Both parties arrived at a compromise and Robert was let go with a warning,” a police officer said.

However, the victim’s brother, Mouli, waylaid Robert when he was leaving the police station, and beat him. “Robert immediately collapsed to the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Robert had a medical procedure done to his neck a few years ago. As Mouli hit him on the same spot, he collapsed and died,” the officer added. Mouli was arrested and sent for judicial remand. Further probe is underway.

sexual harassment
murder

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com