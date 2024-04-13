23-year-old held for killing man who harrassed his sister

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating to death a 46-year-old, who was accused of harassing the former’s sister. Police said that the incident took place outside Tiruvallur police station on Thursday evening.

The deceased, Robert, was a resident of Tiruvallur. A few days ago, Robert, who worked as an auditor at a private finance company in Kakkalur, allegedly harassed Mala (name changed), who was working in another company in the same building.

“On Wednesday, the victim along with her parents lodged a police complaint and Robert was summoned to the police station the following day. Both parties arrived at a compromise and Robert was let go with a warning,” a police officer said.

However, the victim’s brother, Mouli, waylaid Robert when he was leaving the police station, and beat him. “Robert immediately collapsed to the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Robert had a medical procedure done to his neck a few years ago. As Mouli hit him on the same spot, he collapsed and died,” the officer added. Mouli was arrested and sent for judicial remand. Further probe is underway.