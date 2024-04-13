Calicut Heroes win, lift volleyball league trophy

Middle-blocker Danial Moatazedi, who won the trophy last year with Ahmedabad Defenders, was instrumental in helping Calicut lift the trophy this season. He echoed similar statements and said, “It is amazing as I have won back-to-back titles now with different teams. It is a feeling that cannot be expressed in words. At the start of the tournament, we lost matches but that only made us stronger because when you keep on winning, you don’t realise your mistakes, errors, or where you can improve. But we worked as a team, put in the hard work and now we can celebrate.”

The ace blocker from Iran also praised Jerome Vinith and Mohan Ukkrapandian, both of whom had a phenomenal season. “Both these players have huge talent and I feel that if they work more on their game, they can easily be among the best players in Asia,” complimented Danial.

Kishore Kumar, head coach of Calicut Heroes, was all praise for his team. He complimented the players for their hard work and also thanked the team management for giving him the freedom to coach the team. “It feels so good to lift the trophy. I feel like I have achieved something big in my life. We played the final after two years and the players lived up to the expectation. I would like to thank the management as they gave me full freedom in my decision-making. Each and every player has contributed to this success and I couldn’t be more happy,” insisted Kishore.

The league’s success prompted the Volleyball World, the commercial arm of the global body of volleyball (Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB), to join hands with PVL as the international streaming partner in a multi-year association.