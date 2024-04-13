Cultural Chronicles in Calendar

CHENNAI: The earth takes 365 days to complete one revolution around the sun. Whereas, the moon takes 27.3 days (approximately) for one round of the earth. And the annual movements of stars, which are so far away, are comparatively on a small scale and expressed in tiny fractions of a degree. The moon changes positions every day to the stars by almost 12 degrees. You see how the movements of the moon, earth and stars are interconnected? Tracing this movement is the Tamil calendar, from Chithirai to Panguni. The Tamil months are named after the stars and a new month begins after a full moon night.
Aligning to the revolution, a new panchangam, a Hindu almanac containing religious significant dates, is released. The Tamil calendar is based on a 60-year cycle. This Puthandu is named ‘Krothi’, the 38th year in the cycle. The calendar is divided into six seasons that lasts for two months each.
“Ancient Tamil literature has five different classifications of landscapes — Kurinji (hills), Mullai (forest), Neithal (sea), Marudham (agricultural lands), and Palai (desert) — and carries immense information about the people in each landscape for the season. So, knowledge about the Tamil months and their nature is indirect knowledge about our history. The origins of the Tamil Puthandu (new year) celebration are unknown. But we can find traces of the celebrations from the 19th century during the rule of Sethupathi kings, in the Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai regions. The spirit of the new year celebration was high even during the independence struggle,” explains Meenakshi Devraj, a historian.
But to bring the celebration to the current day, a protest was involved. “Workers of Spencer Plaza in then Madras revolted against the British for not declaring a holiday for Puthandu,” she says, adding that Rajagopalachari and his satyagrahis started the salt march towards Vedaranyam in 1930 on the day of the Tamil new year.
A regular practice on this day is for the families to come together and prepare special foods like pongal, mango pachadi, and dishes with six tastes — sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent, and spicy — that stand for the various emotions people encounter. Some also sing devotional songs for prosperity and happiness.
Chithirai - (mid-April to mid-May)
The first month of the new calendar is Chithirai. “The full moon day falls on Chithirai Natchathiram that’s how it gets its name,” explains Meenakshi.
During this month, ‘Indira Vizha’ (a festival dedicated to Lord Indira) was celebrated in the early days. ‘Chithra Pournami’ is a day when Shaivites fast the whole day. They break it by cooking kanji (porridge) at temples and other sacred locations and serving it to everyone gathered. Here, the tale of Chitra Putranar, a nayanar is narrated. The famous ‘Madurai Chithirai Thirunal’ also fall in this month. It is the celebration of the goddess Meenakshi, an incarnation of Lord Parvati, who is married to Sundareshvara, a form of Shiva.
Vaikasi - (mid-May to mid-June)
Vaikasi is derived from the star sign Visakha. It is believed that during this month, individuals find answers they are searching for. Additionally, it is a sacred month for worshipping Lord Muruga as his birth anniversary ‘Vaigasi Visagam’ falls in this month. It is a 10-day celebration.
Aani - (mid-June to mid-July)
Aani is sacred for Lord Nataraja, the lord of dance. Shiva’s dance is known by two main forms: the Lasya, which is peaceful and connected to the creation of the world, and the Ananda Tandava related to the destruction of worldviews and lifestyles. These are the two facets of the lord’s nature, as he destroys and creates. Bharatanatyam Arangetrams happen during this month.
Aadi - (mid-July to mid-August)
A saying goes, Aadi kaatril ammiyum parakkum (Even the strong baton flies in the winds of Aadi). The water festival ‘Adi Perukku’ falls in this month. Since, if a woman conceives in Aadi there are high chances for the baby to be delivered in the hot month of Chithirai, married women were sent to their parents’ place to avoid pregnancy. This makes the prosperous Aadi month to be inauspicious.
Aavani - (mid-August to mid-September)
As the star Shravan governs the sky during this month, the month is named after it. It is said that this month is highly fortunate and full of blessings. This month is dedicated to celebrating several significant holidays, including Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Avani Avittam, and Shraavan Poornima.
Puratasi - (mid-September to mid -October)
Because the month of Puratasi is devoted to Lord Vishnu, it is extremely auspicious. It is said that to preserve the world from demonic forces, Lord Vishnu arrived on Earth in the guise of a wild boar in the same month 5,000 years ago. The Saturdays of this month are devoted to Perumal, where people perform pujas and offer the lord food to thank him for protecting the world.
Aipasi - (mid-October to mid-November)
On the full moon day, the moon is situated exactly in the Ashvini Nakshatra. Hence, the name. In this month, there are equal periods of day and night. The month gives way to heavy rains, as a common saying goes Aipasiyil adai mazhai (heavy rain in Aipasi). According to this, it is the month of heavy rains resulting in floods. Deepavali is observed this month. It is believed that on this day, river Ganga flows into all our water sources, including our homes.
Karthigai - (mid-November to mid-December)
As the rain continues, in the month of Karthigai, believed to be a spiritual month, the ancient festival of lights takes place. Celebrated since the 6th century is ‘Karthigai Vilakeedu’. This reference is given in Thirugnana Sambandar’s Devaram and Agananooru. Karthigai Deepam is celebrated when the Karthigai star coincides with the full moon.
Margazhi - (mid-December to mid-January)
A month of devotion to music and dance, and celebration of the dawn. It is also indicated to bring balance and stability to life. A year in a human’s life is equivalent to a day in the life of devas. Brahma Muhurtam, the hour before daybreak, is the most important as it is the end of the day for them. Many offer various penance in this month as the holy bath ‘Neeradal’.
Thai - (mid-January to mid-February)
There is a saying, thai pirandhal vazhi pirakum (the month of Thai shows way ahead). It is a special month for farmers as it is during this month that they sow seeds on their agricultural lands. The month starts with the three-day celebration of Pongal. Known as a revenue generation month, it is a celebration of thanksgiving to the sun god for many years.
Masi - (mid-February to mid-March)
The star of this month is Magam. On the full moon day of this month, ‘Maasi Magam’, Lord Vishnu promised Lord Varun to keep the waterbodies cleansed and purified. Hence, Lord Vishnu is said bath in all of them during this day.
Maasi is also known for its fertility, many flowers bloom and pregnant women can be seen. There is an old Tamil proverb:
Maasi malaiyil mathulai pookum
Maasi maa pookum
Maasi matham mannangkattiyum pillai perugiradhu
Panguni - (mid-March to mid-April)
This is the month of marriages of Muruga to Devasana, Ram to Sita, and Vishnu to Andal. So, it is considered auspicious for couples. It is believed that a couple marrying on the 12th day of this month lives in harmony. The ruling star of this month is Uthiram and the ‘Panguni Uthiram’ and ‘Kaman Vizha’ are celebrated. It is believed that taking a bath in the temple tank, on festive days, breaks the cycle of rebirth.