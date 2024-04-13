Cultural Chronicles in Calendar

CHENNAI: The earth takes 365 days to complete one revolution around the sun. Whereas, the moon takes 27.3 days (approximately) for one round of the earth. And the annual movements of stars, which are so far away, are comparatively on a small scale and expressed in tiny fractions of a degree. The moon changes positions every day to the stars by almost 12 degrees. You see how the movements of the moon, earth and stars are interconnected? Tracing this movement is the Tamil calendar, from Chithirai to Panguni. The Tamil months are named after the stars and a new month begins after a full moon night.

Aligning to the revolution, a new panchangam, a Hindu almanac containing religious significant dates, is released. The Tamil calendar is based on a 60-year cycle. This Puthandu is named ‘Krothi’, the 38th year in the cycle. The calendar is divided into six seasons that lasts for two months each.

“Ancient Tamil literature has five different classifications of landscapes — Kurinji (hills), Mullai (forest), Neithal (sea), Marudham (agricultural lands), and Palai (desert) — and carries immense information about the people in each landscape for the season. So, knowledge about the Tamil months and their nature is indirect knowledge about our history. The origins of the Tamil Puthandu (new year) celebration are unknown. But we can find traces of the celebrations from the 19th century during the rule of Sethupathi kings, in the Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai regions. The spirit of the new year celebration was high even during the independence struggle,” explains Meenakshi Devraj, a historian.

But to bring the celebration to the current day, a protest was involved. “Workers of Spencer Plaza in then Madras revolted against the British for not declaring a holiday for Puthandu,” she says, adding that Rajagopalachari and his satyagrahis started the salt march towards Vedaranyam in 1930 on the day of the Tamil new year.

A regular practice on this day is for the families to come together and prepare special foods like pongal, mango pachadi, and dishes with six tastes — sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent, and spicy — that stand for the various emotions people encounter. Some also sing devotional songs for prosperity and happiness.

Chithirai - (mid-April to mid-May)

The first month of the new calendar is Chithirai. “The full moon day falls on Chithirai Natchathiram that’s how it gets its name,” explains Meenakshi.

During this month, ‘Indira Vizha’ (a festival dedicated to Lord Indira) was celebrated in the early days. ‘Chithra Pournami’ is a day when Shaivites fast the whole day. They break it by cooking kanji (porridge) at temples and other sacred locations and serving it to everyone gathered. Here, the tale of Chitra Putranar, a nayanar is narrated. The famous ‘Madurai Chithirai Thirunal’ also fall in this month. It is the celebration of the goddess Meenakshi, an incarnation of Lord Parvati, who is married to Sundareshvara, a form of Shiva.

Vaikasi - (mid-May to mid-June)

Vaikasi is derived from the star sign Visakha. It is believed that during this month, individuals find answers they are searching for. Additionally, it is a sacred month for worshipping Lord Muruga as his birth anniversary ‘Vaigasi Visagam’ falls in this month. It is a 10-day celebration.