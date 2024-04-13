Global lores by local ladies

CHENNAI: Wanderlust is a passion that once you encounter there’s no turning back. Some individuals travel full-time, while others do so for leisure. And when you meet like-minded globetrotters, forming a group to plan, organise and tick places off the bucket list is inevitable.

The Duchess Travel Wing in the city was formed similarly. A leisure trip soon turned into an annual tradition for this group of ladies. They recently marked their 50th journey to Dubai since their establishment in 2006, and they had gathered on Friday to celebrate the same.

“Today, we are celebrating because we just completed our 50th trip. Right now, we have about 250 ladies here, along with a few gentlemen who have travelled with us. So basically, the day is all about that celebration and thanking God for being grateful for the friendships that we have made and all that we have experienced over the different trips that we have made all over the world,” said Rathi Nilakantan, the organiser of the event and the travelling team. The occasion was graced by guests including the Consul General of Spain, the director of Tourism of Malaysia, actress Suhasini Maniratnam, surgeon Dr Prithika Chary, and other notable figures.

The evening commenced in the banquet hall of the Savera Hotel with women dressed in elegant black attire, their spirits buoyant and their minds brimming with cherished memories from their journeys. A photo booth stationed at the entrance heightened the anticipation as the ladies joyously greeted one another, reminiscing about all their past adventures.