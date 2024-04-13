Global lores by local ladies

CHENNAI: Wanderlust is a passion that once you encounter there’s no turning back. Some individuals travel full-time, while others do so for leisure. And when you meet like-minded globetrotters, forming a group to plan, organise and tick places off the bucket list is inevitable.
The Duchess Travel Wing in the city was formed similarly. A leisure trip soon turned into an annual tradition for this group of ladies. They recently marked their 50th journey to Dubai since their establishment in 2006, and they had gathered on Friday to celebrate the same.
“Today, we are celebrating because we just completed our 50th trip. Right now, we have about 250 ladies here, along with a few gentlemen who have travelled with us. So basically, the day is all about that celebration and thanking God for being grateful for the friendships that we have made and all that we have experienced over the different trips that we have made all over the world,” said Rathi Nilakantan, the organiser of the event and the travelling team. The occasion was graced by guests including the Consul General of Spain, the director of Tourism of Malaysia, actress Suhasini Maniratnam, surgeon Dr Prithika Chary, and other notable figures.
The evening commenced in the banquet hall of the Savera Hotel with women dressed in elegant black attire, their spirits buoyant and their minds brimming with cherished memories from their journeys. A photo booth stationed at the entrance heightened the anticipation as the ladies joyously greeted one another, reminiscing about all their past adventures.
As the lights dimmed and guests settled into their seats, a montage of photographs from the trips flickered onto the projector screen, evoking applause, gasps, laughter, and chitter-chatter from the crowd.
Addressing the gathering, Nina Reddy, managing director of Savera Hotel and a fellow Duchess traveller, expressed her admiration, stating,“We are truly proud of Rathi, as orchestrating international trips and managing a group of over twenty women each time is no small feat. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the Duchess travellers for trusting us and embarking on this remarkable journey with us.”
Since their inaugural journey to Mauritius 18 years ago, the team has embarked on adventures to diverse destinations, including Cambodia, Myanmar, Taiwan, New Zealand, the Canadian Rockies, a Northern Lights cruise, Sri Lanka, Spain, and many others.
Reflecting on one of their unforgettable experiences, Rathi reminisced, “Around 20 of us had gone to Mongolia once. Not very many people visit Mongolia, but it is one of the best places because of the landscapes. I don’t know why exactly, but everything about it was so refreshing, new, and wonderful. So I think Mongolia stands out first when it comes to my favourite yet memorable trips.”
The event also featured an award ceremony honouring the women who have travelled extensively with the team. Following this, the band 7even performed, weaving together music from various corners of the globe, resonating with the event’s theme of ‘Around the World in 80’.
As the day drew to a close, the travellers bid farewell, their minds already buzzing with anticipation for the next adventure awaiting them. With plans brewing for future trips, they eagerly prepared to craft another collection of cherished memories. Indeed, this club serves as a reminder that the time for travel and discovery is now, and that age is just a number to be a wanderlust.