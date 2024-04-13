Harmony transcending boundaries

CHENNAI: When we assert an individual’s identity, we simultaneously imbue the profound diversity that’s proclaimed and propagated in the belief of religion and culture, a multifaceted phenomenon that understands the purpose of life and norms to do good.

Fostering a commonality within these different norms, the Institute of Dialogue with Cultures and Religions, Loyola College, along with The Islamic Forum for the Promotion of Moderate Thought and Tamil Muslim Thinnai embarked on an Interfaith Iftar, on Friday, celebrating communal harmony in an exchange of views through a roundtable discussion.

Amid the sacred ambience of Iftar, a time-honoured tradition that marks the end of fasting at sunset, the evening also strives to dissolve barriers between individuals, paving the way for a discourse that transcends boundaries. The conversation delved into pressing issues such as extremism, self-criticism within religions, and the diminishing spaces for interfaith exchanges.

Building bridges

Established almost a decade ago, the forum endeavours to foster a deep sense of “Indianness” that binds citizens together, emphasising commonalities over trivial differences. On addressing the space, A Faizur Rehman, secretary general of the Islamic Forum for the Promotion of Moderate Thought shared, “India is a multicultural nation where people of different faiths have much in common culturally. We have a lot to change within our communities. The key aim of such discussion is to publicise these changes.”