New digital identity for Sanskrit College

CHENNAI: The 117-year-old Madras Sanskrit College announced the unveiling of the new identity for its digital campus with the new microsite, marking a significant advancement in leveraging technology to disseminate Sanskrit knowledge.

The ceremony took place amid the backdrop of the Sanskrit conference titled ‘Sanskrit and Beyond’, where luminaries from various fields explored the multifaceted impact of this ancient language. The conference delved into the intersection of Sanskrit and technology, with discussions on robotics, AI, and the future trajectory of Sanskrit in modern society. Krishnan Venkatraman spoke on using Dharmashastra in today’s world - providing insights into its relevance as a framework for law. The list of speakers included DK Hari who spoke on ‘Communication of Science in Sanskrit’, and Sampadananda Mishra who spoke on ‘Digital Sanskrit - Preservation, Analysis, and Utilization of Sanskrit Texts in the Age of Technology’.

The unveiling of new identity and the launch of Madras Sanskrit College Alumni Site marks a significant milestone in the college’s journey towards global leadership in imparting authentic knowledge of the Sanskrit language. The structured and systematic learning path makes the journey of learning Sanskrit, smooth and enjoyable. Over 250 guests, including management, trustees, faculty members, alumni, students, industrialists, opinion builders, and media representatives participated.