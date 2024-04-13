Redefining workstations

CHENNAI: Shrouded in bright lights, office spaces are often synonymous with Monday morning blues, stressful calls, cubicles, and lumpy office chairs. In an attempt to redefine this image, the Featherlite Experience Centre offers a portal into the futuristic, comfortable world of workstations.

As one enters the brightly-lit 10,000-square-foot centre in the heart of Radial Road, an assortment of soft plush chairs, customisable desks, and polished tables awaits them. Launched on Friday, this space showcases the latest trends and designs in the furniture world. In a post-Covid world, as work has become fast-paced and linked to the hustle, our workstations have rapidly altered; Featherlite has promptly moved with the trends and showcases workstations that can be efficient and comfortable.

From treadmill-cum-workstation, a soundproofed glass room, and a 3D-printed chair to a ‘recharge room’ designed like a first-class airplane cabin, Featherlite blends innovation and experiment. Customers may peruse through colourful fabrics, ponder over the wood to choose from, and test out each cozy piece of furniture. The centre also has pieces with adjustable heights to change sedentary lifestyles and counter posture problems.

Crafting modern furniture, Featherlite offers a sustainable range of options, easily fitted into offices, colleges, or the sphere of workstations at home. Divided into sections, the room is lined with a range of office chairs, chairs crafted with paint cans, cafeteria seating, and workstation designs. Their furniture is modular, easy to dismantle and reorient, points out the team.

“All our products are sustainable, there is a two-megawatt power (system) on our roof. Our intent is to give greatly designed value products and we focus on Make in India,” says Manohar Gopal, director, Featherlite. He adds that all products are international in quality, and their emphasis is on design and aesthetics.

In a press release shared with CE, he says, “Our experience centre serves as a testament to our dedication to innovation and design excellence, offering a plethora of furniture solutions tailored to inspire architects, interior designs, and facilities managers alike.”