Taking football to the grassroots

CHENNAI: HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, has announced its collaboration with Chennaiyin Football Club (FC) as the Social Cause Partner for its 10th season in Indian Super League (ISL). The foundation and the two-time ISL winner, will work together to nurture football at the grassroot-level and will use this sport to empower youth and community engagement.

“Through this partnership, we aim to harness the unparalleled power of sports in fostering inclusion, empowering youth and driving positive social change. Together, we aspire to create a legacy of sportsmanship and community engagement that inspires generations to come,” said Nidhi Pundhir, vice president, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation, in a press release.

“By empowering youth, nurturing talent, and fostering a culture of sportsmanship and inclusivity, we are committed to creating a vibrant ecosystem where dreams flourish and communities thrive,” said Ekansh Gupta, general manager, Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC offered 500 match tickets to students and youth of HCLFoundation’s Sports For Change (SFC) initiative to attend the ISL game on April 9 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Additionally, 20 children from HCLFoundation’s SFC programme escorted the Chennaiyin FC ISL players into the stadium. Select matches will also be live streamed for students of Police Boys and Girls Clubs of Arumbakkam and Kannaginagar, Chennai. Chennaiyin FC players and staff members will so visit Kannagi Nagar Police Boys and Girls Club and interact with the Sports for Change students to motivate them to pursue sports professionally.