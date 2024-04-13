Tring-Tring: Doctors, patients at Kalaignar hospital not reachable

CHENNAI: Thriller movies about people trapped in natural enclosures battling to establish contact are all the rage now. However, a story about patients and staff in a super-speciality hospital struggling to communicate with each other would surely seem far-fetched. Well, this is sort of what everyone in Government Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital on the King Institute campus in Guindy, encounters daily. The reason is that there is extremely poor mobile connectivity inside the building.

The 1,000-bed hospital was inaugurated last year and the patient flow has gradually increased. Around 1,200 outpatients daily visit the facility, which also has an in-patient strength of around 400. Inside the hospital, spread across around six lakh square feet, nurses and other medical staff are found running around in search of doctors at any time of the day. The work to install the intercom has not been completed yet. The hospital management said mobile phone signal boosters have been fixed on all the floors. However, the installation of a mobile tower is pending.

“In other hospitals, the ward staff call us over the phone in case of emergencies and we rush there. But, in the government Kalaignar hospital, the staff have to run several floors sometimes to alert the treating doctor if a patient’s condition deteriorates. This is proving risky for everyone involved,” one of the doctors at the super-speciality hospital said.